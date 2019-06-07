So, you've been having marital problems and your husband buys a one-way ticket to his home country and says he wants some time and space to himself. What do you do? If your 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Chantel, you tell him you bought a ticket to the Dominican Republic yourself and are on the way to go work on your marriage. And if you're her husband, Pedro, you…grin and bear it?

"I feel so disappointed because we talk about this one, and I telling her that I need my own time in the Dominican Republic and with my friend, with my family. And she say, ‘No.' She say only, ‘I gonna come there,'" Pedro says in the exclusive preview.

Despite what everyone told her, Chantel seemed determined to go get her man back—or settle things once and for all.