Joe Jonas is taking fans back to the Jonas Brothers' early days.

To celebrate the release of the band's new album, Happiness Begins, the 29-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday and shared an epic throwback video of himself goofing around with Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

"#HappinessBegins now," the DNCE star captioned the footage, which shows the baby bros and their old-school haircuts. "This record represents so much to us. Writing this album was so personal and raw and the fact that you guys have it now has me feeling so emotional! It's been 10 years since we released an album together and we really can't thank you guys enough for being so supportive along the way. THE NEW JONAS BROTHERS ALBUM IS OUT NOW F--K YEAH GO TELL YOUR FRIENDS!"

The trio also opened up about their new music on Friday's episode of Today.

"This record, I think is probably our favorite album to be able to put out for the world," Joe said on the morning show.