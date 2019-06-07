Accio Shoes! Harry Potter x Vans Collection Is Here

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As you know, we love Vans, and we love pop culture design collabs. And Vans has been knocking it out of the park in this area lately. Earlier this spring, the brand launched its David Bowie collection, and today the Harry Potter x Vans collab drops! All four Hogwarts houses are represented in the designs, along with additional sneakers featuring the Golden Snitch, Daily Prophet headlines, the Marauder's Map and more.

Shop now—it won't take any magic for this collection to disappear!