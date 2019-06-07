Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have called it quits after four years together.
Reports surfaced Thursday night that the 44-year-old Oscar nominee and the 33-year-old supermodel, who are parents to 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, decided to end their relationship. This split news comes amid much speculation about the status of Cooper and Shayk's romance.
While Shayk was by Cooper's side throughout award season earlier this year, the A Star Is Born director was absent from the 2019 Met Gala, an event the couple had attended together over the years. Instead, Shayk walked the red carpet without Cooper on the first Monday in May, adding more fuel to the split rumors.
As new details emerge about the couple's relationship status, let's take a look back at their romance over the years. From their first PDA session in 2015 to their last major red carpet together in 2019, take a trip down memory lane with the photos below!
Goodnight Kiss
The stars first sparked romance rumors in the spring of 2015 when they were spotted packing on the PDA around New York City.
Lean on Me
The model got some support from the director during a romantic stroll in NYC back in May 2015.
Parking Lot PDA
Days later, the duo shared a passionate kiss while in London.
Vacation Time!
The duo enjoyed a trip to the Amalfi Coast in Aug. 2015.
Canoodle Earth
This aerial shot shows off some serious PDA between the two lovebirds during their vacay.
And...Scene
After jetting off to Capri once the actor finished his West End run in The Elephant Man, the couple enjoyed the Italian island and locked lips.
Caught in the Act
The fashion world is all for white attire before Labor Day, so these two were right on-trend during the 2015 holiday weekend.
Night Cap
Sneaking in a kiss! The couple met up with their friends and with Cooper's mother Gloria Campano for dinner in Atlantic City.
Hand in Hand
Cold hands, warm hearts. The pair held hands while out and about in New York City in Nov. 2015.
Bundled Up
Even when it's cold, they're hot.
Ah, L'Amour
The two were all smiles during their romantic stroll in Paris' Champs-Élysée.
Red-Hot
It's official! The duo made their red carpet debut at the Red Obsession party in the City of Light in March 2016.
First Monday in May
A Cinderella moment! Shayk dazzled in a blue Givenchy gown at the star-studded 2016 Met Gala event, while Cooper opted for a Tom Ford suit.
Outfit Change
Ready to part-ay! The model went bold in a lace mini dress for the Met after-party while Cooper stuck with a tux.
A Perfect Match
The two lovebirds attended day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London in July 2016. Later that year, E! News learned that Shayk and Cooper were expecting their first child together. The duo welcomed their daughter in March 2017.
Dripping in Gold
Date night! Gilded in gold, the supermodel turned heads in this gorgeous Atelier Versace gown at the 2018 Met Gala. Cooper wore a Tom Ford suit for the special occasion.
Getting Those Steps in
The duo went on an afternoon stroll and ran errands together, with Irina donning a floral dress.
All Smiles
The couple laughed like no one was watching as they graced the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet. During the awards ceremony, the two were spotted holding hands and smiling from ear-to-ear. Adorbs!
Vintage Vibes
Très chic! The two lovebirds made a splash at the 2019 National Board of Review Gala in vintage-looking ensembles. The 44-year-old director donned a gray, printed suit while the 33-year-old model opted for a sleek red blazer dress and matching paperboy hat.
Suited Up
The dynamic duo coordinated in matching outfits, both rocking suits at the British Academy Film Awards.
Love at First Sight
The pair posed for cameras at the 2019 Oscars and shared a look of love during the star-studded ceremony.
Solo Red Carpet
Split speculation increased when Shayk attended the 2019 Met Gala without Cooper in early May.
In Good Spirits
Shortly before the split reports surfaced on June 6, Shayk was spotted catching a flight at LAX.