Jang Jae-In Exposes Nam Tae-Hyun For Allegedly Cheating On Her

Jang addressed the alleged cheating in her post captions and screenshots of her notes. In them, she stated,

"We were just getting to know each other, but you decided on your own to publicly reveal our relationship and put me and my agency in a difficult situation. If you're going to live like this, you should just have kept it private. I wondered why you were so focused on publicly revealing our relationship, but now I realize it's because you go around doing stuff like this.

To Nam Tae-Hyun, and in particular, to Nam Tae-Hyun's fans, stop sending me malicious DMs and comments. The other women must have quietly let this go, but I refuse to see another woman fall victim. I don't expect you to come to your senses, but you should at least have the bare minimum of a conscience.

[Jang Jae In tagged Nam Tae Hyun's Instagram username here] This person is the one who told me to say on Studio Vibes that I was the one who forced us to pretend there was a previous engagement. He was worried that his image would be ruined because he kept breaking his promises, so I agreed to say that I was the one who pretended.

To the Studio Vibes members, I really regret that I left the group chat and cut off contact with all of you. That person hated me contacting other people, particularly in the ‘Studio Vibes' group chat, so I decided to leave.

I wrote this myself. It seems like he thought that other people lived the way he did. I feel bad because I have grown distant from good people."

Jang also uploaded the following Instagram Story in English: