Jang Jae-In Exposes Nam Tae-Hyun For Allegedly Cheating On Her

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
by E! Asia Staff | Fri., 7 Jun. 2019 3:34 AM
28-year-old singer, Jang Jae-In has accused former WINNER member, Nam Tae-Hyun of allegedly cheating on her via an Instagram post on 7 June.
The two celebrities had confirmed that they were dating on a Korean variety programme called Studio Vibes back in April this year. The show showed them going on their first date while stars such as Super Junior's Heechul and Cheetah, comment on the recording of their date. Though it is rare to see Korean celebrities date publicly, news of their relationship was well-received by fans from both sides.
On 7 June, Jang shocked the world by exposing Nam for allegedly cheating on her. On the now-deleted post, Jang included screenshots of a text conversation she had with an unidentified woman who will be referred to as 'A'. The post also had screenshots of text conversations between 'A' and Nam that were reportedly sent to Jang by 'A' herself.
Instagram/@jangjane_
According to South Korean news outlet SBS, it appeared that 'A' was confronting Nam by asking him, "Were you just playing with me? My friend just saw you with Jang Jane at the cinema in Yongsan. You said you broke up with her a month ago." In which Nam replied, "Things are a bit vague between me and Jang Jane. I've been honest with you the whole time. I wasn't with her at that time. Jang Jane and I have been going on and off."
'A' had reportedly sent Jang the screenshots above and said, "I'm sorry. I've given a lot of thought into it and decided to tell you all about it. I wouldn't have started anything with him if I had known he was still with you. He told me that you and him broke up a long time ago, but your agency stopped the media reporting the news. It looks like he lied to me though."
Jang appeared to have taken a screenshot of 'A's direct messages to her regarding this and then proceeded to post the screenshots on her Instagram, addressing the matter.
Instagram/@jangjane_
Jang addressed the alleged cheating in her post captions and screenshots of her notes. In them, she stated,
"We were just getting to know each other, but you decided on your own to publicly reveal our relationship and put me and my agency in a difficult situation. If you're going to live like this, you should just have kept it private. I wondered why you were so focused on publicly revealing our relationship, but now I realize it's because you go around doing stuff like this.
To Nam Tae-Hyun, and in particular, to Nam Tae-Hyun's fans, stop sending me malicious DMs and comments. The other women must have quietly let this go, but I refuse to see another woman fall victim. I don't expect you to come to your senses, but you should at least have the bare minimum of a conscience.
[Jang Jae In tagged Nam Tae Hyun's Instagram username here] This person is the one who told me to say on Studio Vibes that I was the one who forced us to pretend there was a previous engagement. He was worried that his image would be ruined because he kept breaking his promises, so I agreed to say that I was the one who pretended.
To the Studio Vibes members, I really regret that I left the group chat and cut off contact with all of you. That person hated me contacting other people, particularly in the ‘Studio Vibes' group chat, so I decided to leave.
I wrote this myself. It seems like he thought that other people lived the way he did. I feel bad because I have grown distant from good people."
Jang also uploaded the following Instagram Story in English:
Instagram/@jangjane_
As of writing this article, Jang has deleted all her posts on her Instagram and Nam has yet to respond to the aforementioned allegations.
