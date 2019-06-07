The Cannes Film Festival Makes its Asian Debut!

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic
by Adriel Chiun | Fri., 7 Jun. 2019 12:40 AM
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic
The glamour and prestige of the South of France washes up on Asian shores as the Festival des Cannes comes to the Pearl of the Orient this November. Showcasing the best of the world's film industry, Hong Kong will host the cinematic masterpieces from this year's Festival at the renowned retail and cinematic destination, K11 MUSEA, in Victoria Dockside – the jewel of the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront.
Making its first Asian debut, the Festival des Cannes Film Week promises to be incredibly exclusive – drawing the attendances of Asian high society, Hollywood royalty and all the members of international cinema's gentry; watching six of the the best award winning feature films from the 2019 Festival des Cannes Official Selection, at the country's largest cinema.
"The story of Festival de Cannes Film Week began in Buenos Aires almost ten years ago with the idea of taking the spirit of the Festival on a global journey, thereby continuing the dialogue with people from all over the world…With our Festival de Cannes Film Week, we hope to bring the spirit of the Festival and the work of artists to other parts of the globe. There is no better place to extend this experience than Hong Kong which has seen the origins of so many great filmmakers who have come to show their films in Cannes!", exclaimed Pierre Lescure, President of Festival de Cannes and Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate of Festival de Cannes.
Interested film enthusiasts who will be making their pilgrimage to Hong Kong near the end of the year will also be pleased to know that the week long event promises to immerse the region in the spirit of the Festival. Attendees can expect special appearances from directors and actors and even have the chance to sit in masterclasses hosted by the film industry's brightest as well.
The Festival de Cannes Film Week will take place on the 12th of November 2019 to the 17th of November 2019. Ticketing information and further details will be released later in the year.
George Pimentel/WireImage
From the steps of the Met in New York, to the steps of the Palais des Festivals in sweltering Cannes, the Indian actress turned the heat up and outdid her red carpet appearance in the Big Apple with this dark and sensual sparkling Roberto Cavalli dress!
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
She's come a long way since stealing our hearts as a member of the worldwide phenomenon Girls' Generation. The South Korean singer Jessica Jung now steals the spotlight with a reflective gown and hair blown and teased just ever so perfectly.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The OG has arrived! No stranger to the Festival, Chinese cinematic treasure Gong Li commands all our attention in this fleeting Ralph and Russo number with a modest neckline that Gong so adores of late. And OMG. We cannot wait to see her in Disney's live action remake of Mulan in 2020!
Article continues below
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Chinese actress Jing Tian looks the part of an unfussed modern screen siren with her long dark hair parted just slightly off centre and a red lip as she is swathed in Maria Grazia Chiuri's latest confection for the storied House of Dior.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Can we all have a moment for his dusty celadon green dress by Dior please? Japanese actress and model Kiko Mizuhara is absolutely stunning in this understated A-line silhouette that the late Monsieur Christian Dior was known for.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Part of the new Balmain Army, Chinese superstar Chris Lee commands more than just style and sophistication, but also our respect in the pristine plumes of Olivier Rousteing. Her smoky lilac pixie crop provides a brilliant contrast to the all white ensemble.
Article continues below
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Lending a breath of fresh air to the South of France, Park redefined red carpet dressing in a halter handkerchief top and single-handedly brought the Nineties back to Cannes. Her choice pairing of a matching pair of embellished high-waisted palazzo trousers is also at once charming and chichi!
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Looking as good as she does in period costumes as she does in contemporary couture, Chinese actress Xin Zhilei is a total knock out at Cannes! Xin is light as a feather in this Giambattista Valli couture ensemble and dripping in the most expensive blingage from Chanel!
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Behold the return of Zhang Ziyi! Just days before her new film Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theatres worldwide, the Chinese actress properly shut down the red carpet as she arrives at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, in an ethereal and embellished sweeping tulle confection.
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?