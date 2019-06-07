The Cannes Film Festival Makes its Asian Debut!

by Adriel Chiun | Fri., 7 Jun. 2019 12:40 AM

Deepika Padukone, 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

The glamour and prestige of the South of France washes up on Asian shores as the Festival des Cannes comes to the Pearl of the Orient this November. Showcasing the best of the world's film industry, Hong Kong will host the cinematic masterpieces from this year's Festival at the renowned retail and cinematic destination, K11 MUSEA, in Victoria Dockside – the jewel of the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront.

Making its first Asian debut, the Festival des Cannes Film Week promises to be incredibly exclusive – drawing the attendances of Asian high society, Hollywood royalty and all the members of international cinema's gentry; watching six of the the best award winning feature films from the 2019 Festival des Cannes Official Selection, at the country's largest cinema.

Cannes Film Festival Dispatch: Living it Up with Liv Lo

"The story of Festival de Cannes Film Week began in Buenos Aires almost ten years ago with the idea of taking the spirit of the Festival on a global journey, thereby continuing the dialogue with people from all over the world…With our Festival de Cannes Film Week, we hope to bring the spirit of the Festival and the work of artists to other parts of the globe. There is no better place to extend this experience than Hong Kong which has seen the origins of so many great filmmakers who have come to show their films in Cannes!", exclaimed Pierre Lescure, President of Festival de Cannes and Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate of Festival de Cannes.

Interested film enthusiasts who will be making their pilgrimage to Hong Kong near the end of the year will also be pleased to know that the week long event promises to immerse the region in the spirit of the Festival. Attendees can expect special appearances from directors and actors and even have the chance to sit in masterclasses hosted by the film industry's brightest as well.

The Festival de Cannes Film Week will take place on the 12th of November 2019 to the 17th of November 2019. Ticketing information and further details will be released later in the year.

Priyanka Chopra, 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

George Pimentel/WireImage

1. Priyanka Chopra in Roberto Cavalli and Chopard

From the steps of the Met in New York, to the steps of the Palais des Festivals in sweltering Cannes, the Indian actress turned the heat up and outdid her red carpet appearance in the Big Apple with this dark and sensual sparkling Roberto Cavalli dress!

Jessica Jung, 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

2. Jessica Jung in Rami Kadi and Chopard

She's come a long way since stealing our hearts as a member of the worldwide phenomenon Girls' Generation. The South Korean singer Jessica Jung now steals the spotlight with a reflective gown and hair blown and teased just ever so perfectly.

Gong Li, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

3. Gong Li in Ralph and Russo

The OG has arrived! No stranger to the Festival, Chinese cinematic treasure Gong Li commands all our attention in this fleeting Ralph and Russo number with a modest neckline that Gong so adores of late. And OMG. We cannot wait to see her in Disney's live action remake of Mulan in 2020!

Jing Tian, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

4. Jing Tian in Dior

Chinese actress Jing Tian looks the part of an unfussed modern screen siren with her long dark hair parted just slightly off centre and a red lip as she is swathed in Maria Grazia Chiuri's latest confection for the storied House of Dior.

Kiko Mizuhara, 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

5. Kiko Mizuhara in Dior

Can we all have a moment for his dusty celadon green dress by Dior please? Japanese actress and model Kiko Mizuhara is absolutely stunning in this understated A-line silhouette that the late Monsieur Christian Dior was known for.

Chris Lee, 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

6. Chris Lee in Balmain Couture

Part of the new Balmain Army, Chinese superstar Chris Lee commands more than just style and sophistication, but also our respect in the pristine plumes of Olivier Rousteing. Her smoky lilac pixie crop provides a brilliant contrast to the all white ensemble.

Park Soo Joo, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

7. Park Soo Joo in Chanel

Lending a breath of fresh air to the South of France, Park redefined red carpet dressing in a halter handkerchief top and single-handedly brought the Nineties back to Cannes. Her choice pairing of a matching pair of embellished high-waisted palazzo trousers is also at once charming and chichi!

Xin Zhilei, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

8. Xin Zhilei in Giambattista Valli and Chanel Haute Joaillerie

Looking as good as she does in period costumes as she does in contemporary couture, Chinese actress Xin Zhilei is a total knock out at Cannes! Xin is light as a feather in this Giambattista Valli couture ensemble and dripping in the most expensive blingage from Chanel!

Zhang Ziyi, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

9. Zhang Ziyi in Monique Lhuillier and Chopard

Behold the return of Zhang Ziyi! Just days before her new film Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theatres worldwide, the Chinese actress properly shut down the red carpet as she arrives at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, in an ethereal and embellished sweeping tulle confection.

