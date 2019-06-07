The Cannes Film Festival Makes its Asian Debut!

"The story of Festival de Cannes Film Week began in Buenos Aires almost ten years ago with the idea of taking the spirit of the Festival on a global journey, thereby continuing the dialogue with people from all over the world…With our Festival de Cannes Film Week, we hope to bring the spirit of the Festival and the work of artists to other parts of the globe. There is no better place to extend this experience than Hong Kong which has seen the origins of so many great filmmakers who have come to show their films in Cannes!", exclaimed Pierre Lescure, President of Festival de Cannes and Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate of Festival de Cannes.

Interested film enthusiasts who will be making their pilgrimage to Hong Kong near the end of the year will also be pleased to know that the week long event promises to immerse the region in the spirit of the Festival. Attendees can expect special appearances from directors and actors and even have the chance to sit in masterclasses hosted by the film industry's brightest as well.

The Festival de Cannes Film Week will take place on the 12th of November 2019 to the 17th of November 2019. Ticketing information and further details will be released later in the year.