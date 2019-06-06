5 Of Our Favourite Looks From Girl’s Day’s Hyeri

Hyeri will turn 25 on the 9th of June, and we can look forward to the new tvN drama Miss Lee where she'll star in the leading role.  The influence of the Girl's Day member can't be denied, she ranked third in Forbes Korea's Power Celebrity list in 2016. Her fashion choices are always fun and flirty, while being age appropriate.

We love how she embraces colours and makes the latest runway trends super wearable, here's how to recreate her cool looks with affordable clothes and accessories under $100!

Girl's Day, Hyeri

Instagram/@hyeri_0609

Hyeri is sweet but sexy with this feminine cropped floral top and denim jeans.

Hyeri Style

Courtesy of Brand

Blouse, $34.95, H&M

SHOP

Hyeri Style

Courtesy of Brand

Jeans, $54.95, H&M

SHOP

Girl's Day, Hyeri

Instagram/@hyeri_0609

The youngest member of Girl's Day pulls off this schoolgirl look with a pastel pinafore, striped shirt and yellow socks.

Hyeri Style

Courtesy of Brand

SHOP

Hyeri Style

Courtesy of Brand

Socks, $14.90 for a set of three, Pull & Bear

SHOP

Girl's Day, Hyeri

Instagram/@hyeri_0609

Putting a girly spin on athleisure, this retro-inspired colour blocked co-ord from Korean label Eyeye is super cute!

Hyeri Style

Courtesy of Brand

Windbreaker, $56.40, NEW FTR LDN at Dolls Kill

SHOP

Hyeri Style

Courtesy of Brand

Shorts, $34.95, H&M

SHOP

Girl's Day, Hyeri

Instagram/@hyeri_0609

Prairie chic is always a trend that we see on the runways, Hyeri topped off the look with a functional and stylish woven hat.

Hyeri Style

Courtesy of Brand

Dress, $84.95, H&M

SHOP

Hyeri Style

Courtesy of Brand

Hat, $29.90, Bershka

SHOP

Girl's Day, Hyeri

Instagram/@hyeri_0609

This must be a favourite style of Hyeri's. A simple top that can be ruched to become a crop top. She's got it in fun colours like green and blue, and always pairs it with straight cut jeans.

Hyeri Style

Courtesy of Brand

Jeans, $41.90, Bershka

SHOP

Hyeri Style

Courtesy of Brand

Top, $34.90, Pomelo

SHOP

