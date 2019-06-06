5 Of Our Favourite Looks From Girl’s Day’s Hyeri

by Debby Kwong | Thu., 6 Jun. 2019 11:05 PM
Hyeri will turn 25 on the 9th of June, and we can look forward to the new tvN drama Miss Lee where she'll star in the leading role. The influence of the Girl's Day member can't be denied, she ranked third in Forbes Korea's Power Celebrity list in 2016. Her fashion choices are always fun and flirty, while being age appropriate.
We love how she embraces colours and makes the latest runway trends super wearable, here's how to recreate her cool looks with affordable clothes and accessories under $100!
Instagram/@hyeri_0609
Hyeri is sweet but sexy with this feminine cropped floral top and denim jeans.
Courtesy of Brand
Courtesy of Brand
Instagram/@hyeri_0609
The youngest member of Girl's Day pulls off this schoolgirl look with a pastel pinafore, striped shirt and yellow socks.
Courtesy of Brand
Courtesy of Brand
Instagram/@hyeri_0609
Putting a girly spin on athleisure, this retro-inspired colour blocked co-ord from Korean label Eyeye is super cute!
Courtesy of Brand
Courtesy of Brand
Instagram/@hyeri_0609
Prairie chic is always a trend that we see on the runways, Hyeri topped off the look with a functional and stylish woven hat.
Courtesy of Brand
Courtesy of Brand
Instagram/@hyeri_0609
This must be a favourite style of Hyeri's. A simple top that can be ruched to become a crop top. She's got it in fun colours like green and blue, and always pairs it with straight cut jeans.
Courtesy of Brand
Courtesy of Brand
