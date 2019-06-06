5 Of Our Favourite Looks From Girl’s Day’s Hyeri

Hyeri will turn 25 on the 9th of June, and we can look forward to the new tvN drama Miss Lee where she'll star in the leading role. The influence of the Girl's Day member can't be denied, she ranked third in Forbes Korea's Power Celebrity list in 2016. Her fashion choices are always fun and flirty, while being age appropriate.

We love how she embraces colours and makes the latest runway trends super wearable, here's how to recreate her cool looks with affordable clothes and accessories under $100!