Everything You Need To Know About The 2019 BTS Festa

The 2019 BTS Festa has officially kicked off! In case you didn't know, the BTS Festa is all about celebrating the top K-pop group's debut with their fandom, ARMY.

For a two week period, starting from the first week of June, the Bangtan Boys will be sharing new content in the form of pictures, songs and videos with their ARMYs, in order to show their gratitude for the constant support their fandom has given them all these years.

Every year, the BTS Festa is a little different. This year, the line up is looking pretty darn epic — Big Hit Entertainment released both the trailer and the timeline for 2019 BTS Festa.

Check out the trailer below: