It's a big day in Mr. Combs' household!

Sean "Diddy" Combs is celebrating his twin daughters' graduation and he couldn't be happier over their achievements.

"MY BABIES ARE GRADUATING," he captioned his post on Instagram, alongside a photo posing with his daughters, D'Lila Star and Jessie James Combs. "Man s--t is real! I FEEL SO GOOD. SO HAPPY. SO PROUD."

The proud father took to Instagram Stories to share his family's special day. That's right, Mr. Combs documented everything—from his daughters' speeches to ending the night at home.

"It's a big moment," he shared on Instagram Stories, and started to get a bit emotional. "I'm happy, I'm excited, a little nervous."

Before the graduation began, the 49-year-old rapper took a moment to honor his long-time partner Kim Porter, who passed away last November at the age of 47. "Shout out to Kim, they're graduating baby. This one's for you... I mean, this two's for you."