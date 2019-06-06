OMG! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola Is All Grown Up at Her Prom

by Jess Cohen | Thu., 6 Jun. 2019 2:39 PM

Kelly Ripa, Lola Consuelos, Prom

Gorgeous in green! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are sharing photos of their daughter, Lola Consuelos, all dressed up for prom!

The talk show host and the Riverdale star took to social media on Thursday to post stunning pictures of Lola in a beautiful green dress. In one picture, the 17-year-old can be seen putting a boutonniere on her date, boyfriend Tarek Fahmy. A second photo shows Lola smiling alongside Kelly as they share a sweet mother-daughter moment.

"It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos," Kelly joked in the caption of the post, also sending her love to the couple.

Mark also shared the mother-daughter prom photo on Instagram, writing, "My girls."

In celebration of prom season, let's take a look at more celebrity kids attending the end of the school year event!

Lola Consuelos

Lola Consuelos

"It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos," the talk show host joked on Instagram alongside pictures of Lola.

Gia Giudice

Gia Giudice

"And that's a wrap," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star wrote on Instagram after attending prom with Frank Catania Jr. 

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Gia Giudice

The Bravo star goes glam for her high school prom with a gorgeous lavender gown and matching makeup. "My beautiful @_giagiudice Prom 2017," her mom and Real Housewives of New Jersey star captions on Instagram.

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Jaden Smith & Amandla Stenberg

Both stars strike a pose before heading to Prom. Shaking up the internet, the 20-year-old singer skips the suit and opts for a dress-like outfit—we stan!

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Paris Jackson

Seeing blue! The actress, model and socialite takes to Instagram to show off her icy blue hair for prom. "only true friends dye their hair to match their gal's prom gown."

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Amelia Gray Hamlin

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's teenage daughter, Amelia, stuns in a simple (but striking!) red strap dress for prom night. "PROM 2019," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captions her Instagram post. "#ProudMama."

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Yara Shahidi

The Grown-ish actress goes for a high-fashion moment for the fun-filled occasion. She wears a multi-colored green dress, strappy sandals and accessories with timeless pieces (like a black clutch and gold earrings).

Lola Consuelos

Lola Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter, Lola looks lovely in a lavender slip gown. She keeps things minimal with sleek straight hair and natural makeup. "Prom night 2018," the 48-year-old talk show hosts captions the adorable picture.

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Elle Fanning

Elle looks like a real-life princess in this larger-than-life ball gown. "Reliving my Senior Prom," she says on Instagram. "Thank you, @basquitwat for flying out since I could not be home and making our prom night one to remember forever!"

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Dia Nash

Niecy Nash's daughter lights up the room in her bright yellow gown. "Hey it's prom," the teenage beauty shares, alongside several snaps of her with her date.

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Gaten Matarazzo

The Stranger Things star suits up for prom, as he attends with his girlfriend. "Do-over!!!! I like this first pic better. Junior prom with my best friends and the most beautiful girlfriend ever," he writes.

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Ming Lee Simmons

Proud mom, Kimora Lee Simmons shares a sweet heartfelt message about her daughter, Ming Lee. "OMG!! My baby's going to junior PROM!! I've been emotional and crying all week and alllll day," the fashion designers posts. "oh, and mama made this dress! And I made that beauty that's wearing it!"

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Rowan Blanchard

It's a date! The Girl Meets World star goes bold for prom with her lavish Rodarte gown. "Ah!!! I went to prom with @yarashahidi," the 17-year-old star shares on Instagram.

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Ariana Biermann

"prom w my love," the Bravo reality TV star writes on Instagram, along with a photo of her and her date. She dazzles in a white strapless lace Sherri Hill dress and silver platform pumps.

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook

Christie Brinkley's daughter is all grown up! "Me and my sexy azz bahamian surfer musician prom date," the now-20-year-old star writes of her special date.

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Harley Quinn Smith & Lily-Rose Depp

Famous pairings! Kevin Smith's daughter and Johnny Depp's daughter take a break from acting to attend their high school prom.

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Presley Gerber

Oh snap! The model shares a candid photo of himself "pre prom." He opts for a classic black suit.

Dylan Douglas

Dylan Douglas

The son of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, Dylan, dons a classic black and white tux for the special occasion.

