by Mike Vulpo | Sat., 15 Jun. 2019 3:00 AM
This Father's Day, don't even think about gifting dad a new tie.
As sons and daughters across the country focus on finding the perfect gift, many will be tempted to pick out something safe and predictable. But what about purchasing a stylish item for dad that he can actually wear on multiple occasions?
We decided to spotlight 13 famous fathers who just so happen to have fashion businesses for men. Whether you're looking for an awesome pair of denim jeans or shoes to sporty headphones and watches, we have you covered. We even have some comfortable underwear that dad never knew he needed thanks to Cash Warren's Pair of Thieves company.
"We at Pair of Thieves take that #dadlife very seriously," Cash shared with E! News. "Dads need to be Ready for Everything—so we've built high-performance breathable undies to feel like air conditioning for your junk on a hot summer day."
So what are you waiting for? Start shopping in our handy Father's Day guide below.
The music superstar and proud dad to a four-year-old son recently collaborated with Levi's for a product lineup inspired by the Memphis music scene where Justin grew up in.
The Good Morning America co-host hopes his JCPenney line can allow men to look sharp and enjoy effortless style in great fitting dress shirts, suits, pants and men's accessories.
SHOP: Lace-Up Oxford Shoes, $49.99
The Pair of Thieves founder blends bold designs with high performance elements to make the company's line of socks, boxer briefs and undershirts that are ready for everything.
SHOP: Cool Breeze Boxer Briefs, $22 and The Tribbianni Men's Crew Socks, $10
The country singer launched a new lifestyle collection with Flag & Anthem that includes vintage-washed tees, raglans, hoodies and hats.
SHOP: Zona Sunrise Tee, $26.50
The New England Patriots quarterback and all-around stud promises his gear is "the crucial missing leg that will complete and complement your workouts." Oh yah, and it's fashionable too.
SHOP: TB12 Pliability Long-Sleeved T-Shirts, $40
The Teen Mom OG star recently launched new clothing items as part of Things That Matter Lifestyle, a fashion brand that motivates a community of dream chasers to focus on achieving things that matter in their lives.
SHOP: Acid Washed Logo Tee, $34.95
The Hollywood actor has partnered with Under Armour and JBL to create state-of-the-art in-ear headphones that were built for the grind of daily life.
SHOP: UA True Wireless Flash Project Rock Edition Headphones, $199
The Latin music superstar has an American lifestyle brand sold exclusively at Kohl's that offers everything from shoes and apparel to watches and sleepwear.
SHOP: Leather Watch, $71.25
When not coaching aspiring singers on The Voice, the lead singer of Maroon 5 is likely working on his fashion line available at K-Mart locations across the country.
SHOP: Denim Jacket, $39.99
"Boot Barn and I have created what I think is an authentic and very wearable line of clothing," the country singer previously shared when discussing his line. "It's hip, modern, progressive, rugged and country—ready for the stage and ready to go out on the town."
SHOP: Crazy Horse Vintage Western Boots, $179.99
While the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host always dresses up for his late-night show, the proud father wanted to design casual clothes that reflect the moments you cheer and high-five for your favorite sports team. May we introduce you to Hands High Sports Apparel?
SHOP: Los Angeles Rams Switch Hitter Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $48.99
The baseball stud and businessman has created a line of products that provide everything you need to swing for the fences, and more!
SHOP: Cutter & Buck Full Zip Jacket, $95
The Glee star worked with co-founder Zach McDuffie to create a lifestyle brand that celebrates how awesome it is to be a family man.
SHOP: The REV Diaper Duty Set, $210
Sons and daughters, what are you waiting for? Get shopping and prepare to have a cool, fashionable dad.
—Originally published June 9, 2019 at 3:30 a.m. PT
