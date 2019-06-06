Carrie Underwood Shares the Best Part of Being a Mom to a Newborn

Carrie Underwood is loving life as a mother of two.

While attending the 2019 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, the country music star told E! News the best part of being the mother of a newborn. As fans will recall, the singer welcomed a baby boy named Jacob with her husband Mike Fisher in January.

"He's such a smiley baby," Underwood said. "His snuggles. I just like to smell him—that might be weird. Sometimes, I'm like, 'I just need to smell my baby.' He's getting a little chub—like little chubby legs. Just pinching at his chub is real sweet."

The CMT Music Awards marked a big night for Underwood. The singer ended up taking home two trophies—one for Video of the Year for her hit "Cry Pretty" and one for Female Video of the Year for her song "Love Wins."

"Mike, my husband, was like 'Your fans like to vote,' and I'm like 'Well, they've been doing that since I started—since I was on American Idol," she said. "So, they know how to vote."