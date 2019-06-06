EXCLUSIVE!

Vivica A. Fox and Lifetime Movie Network Have Your Summer Covered With a Whole Bunch of Wrong Movies

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., 6 Jun. 2019 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Vivica A. Fox

Lifetime

If loving Vivica A. Fox's Lifetime movies is wrong, we don't want to be right. The Independence Day star is basically taking over Lifetime Movie Network, Lifetime's sister site, in July with four new movies in the Wrong film franchise. Fox is starring in and producing four new movies coming to LMN starting Friday, July 5 at 8 p.m.

Fox previously starred in a number of Wrong movies, including The Wrong Friend, The Wrong Cruise, The Wrong Man, The Wrong Crush, The Wrong Student and The Wrong Child.

Coming up, she has The Wrong Stepmother, The Wrong Boy Next Door, The Wrong Mommy and The Wrong Tutor. Jackée Harry also stars in The Wrong Tutor and Eric Roberts stars in The Wrong Mommy. Get a breakdown of the new movies below.

Watch

Vivica A. Fox Reveals Inspiration for Vivica's Black Magic

The Wrong Stepmother

Premiere date: Friday, July 5 at 8 p.m.

Also starring: Cindy Busby, Corin Nemec, Calli Taylor and Tracy Nelson

The Wrong Stepmother follows Michael, a widower whose new girlfriend comes along and raises suspicion. Is this Maddie really there for love, or will she do anything to have a family of her own?

The Wrong Boy Next Door

Premiere date: Friday, July 12 at 8 p.m.

Also starring: Calli Taylor, Tracy Nelson, Jason-Shane Scott and Travis Burns

The Wrong Boy Next Door follows a troubled teen, Katie, who is sentenced to house arrest and falls for her new next-door neighbor. It's harmless at first, but there's something else to John…

The Wrong Mommy

Premiere date: Friday, July 19 at 8 p.m.

Also starring: Eric Roberts, Jessica Morris, Ashlynn Yennie and Dee Wallace

The Wrong Mommy centers on Melanie, who after success at work hires a personal assistant. But the new assistant, Phoebe, has an ulterior motive for taking the job, one involving revenge involving Melanie's mother.

The Wrong Tutor

Premiere date: Friday, July 26 at 8 p.m.

Also starring: Jackée Harry, Ivy Matheson, Jason-Shane Scott, William McNamara, Nate Wyatt and Li Eubanks

A star athlete needs help on his schoolwork, but his new tutor may have other reasons for wanting to help the high schooler.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Lifetime , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Adam Scott, Big Little Lies premiere

The Men of Monterey Speak! Big Little Lies Stars Tease "Incredibly Bold" Season 2

Amber Portwood

Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood Opens Up About Mental Health: "I'd Do Anything to Be Normal"

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams: My Lack of Input Made Dawson's Creek "a Little Like a Factory Job"

Dan Levy

Why Dan Levy Is Thanking Ellen DeGeneres for the Success of Schitt's Creek

Veronica Mars

From Big Little Lies to Veronica Mars, These Are the Summer 2019 TV Shows You're Going to Be Obsessed With

Black Mirror, Miley Cyrus

6 Fun Facts About Miley Cyrus' Episode of Black Mirror

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

Lisa Vanderpump Skips Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 Reunion

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.