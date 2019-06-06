If loving Vivica A. Fox's Lifetime movies is wrong, we don't want to be right. The Independence Day star is basically taking over Lifetime Movie Network, Lifetime's sister site, in July with four new movies in the Wrong film franchise. Fox is starring in and producing four new movies coming to LMN starting Friday, July 5 at 8 p.m.

Fox previously starred in a number of Wrong movies, including The Wrong Friend, The Wrong Cruise, The Wrong Man, The Wrong Crush, The Wrong Student and The Wrong Child.

Coming up, she has The Wrong Stepmother, The Wrong Boy Next Door, The Wrong Mommy and The Wrong Tutor. Jackée Harry also stars in The Wrong Tutor and Eric Roberts stars in The Wrong Mommy. Get a breakdown of the new movies below.