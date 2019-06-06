After 10 years of Teen Mom, who's to say things can't change? In an exclusive Teen Mom OG sneak peek, Amber Portwood and boyfriend Andrew sit down for a therapy session.

"I'm just super nervous. I guess I feel vulnerable right now, like really bad," Amber tells her therapist in the clip below. "I haven't really been doing very well when it comes to mood swings. Any little thing, tiny, tiny thing, will enrage me."

During the filmed session, Amber opens up about her bipolar disorder and the struggles that come along with it and borderline personality disorder. "I also feel the bipolar. If I wake up in the morning, I know damn well if that's going to be, I'm cleaning the damn house all day or I'm going to be in bed," Amber says.