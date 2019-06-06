Why Dan Levy Is Thanking Ellen DeGeneres for the Success of Schitt's Creek

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., 6 Jun. 2019 6:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Dan Levy

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Without Ellen DeGeneres, there wouldn't be Schitt's Creek, according to series co-creator and star Dan Levy.

The Pop series stars Levy, his father Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy as the Roses, a family who loses all their wealth and is forced to relocate to a small town that they own because of its name, Schitt's Creek. There, as Levy told DeGeneres, the family has to learn "sometimes when money is taken away and you're forced to just sit with yourself and your family that love sometimes means more than all the money in the world."

The show, which features a gay relationship that has earned legions of fans, has earned Levy all sorts of accolades, including being named one of Time magazine's one of the people changing comedy.

Watch

How Ellen DeGeneres Pioneered LGBT Rights in Hollywood

"I think ultimately we just try and tell stories that mean something, and I think for me to be able to tell a queer love story on television freely, and without any kind of notes from anyone, is a really rare and wonderful thing," Levy said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And part of what I wanted to do while I'm here…I have to say, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for you. I would not be telling be telling the stories that you told. So, you have affected me so greatly and affected this show and the ways in which we can tell love stories on television these days, so thank you very much for that."

"So, what you're saying I should get a piece of this?" DeGeneres joked. "'Cause I'm responsible for the show."

As the star, writer and executive producer on Schitt's Creek, Levy said it can get stressful. So he's started taking baths. "I've never luxuriated to that extent before and I've always read about Oprah having a custom bath that was made for her and I always thought, ‘How glamorous,' so I started bathing," he said. "What nobody told me was there's an art to bathing."

Click play on the video above to hear about his bathing disaster with Epsom salts that lead to a fainting spell.

Schitt's Creek will return to pop for a sixth and final season. For more on Schitt's Creek, read E! News' interview with Levy about how—and why—he created TV's safe haven.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ellen DeGeneres , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , TV , Top Stories , LGBTQ , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Veronica Mars

From Big Little Lies to Veronica Mars, These Are the Summer 2019 TV Shows You're Going to Be Obsessed With

Black Mirror, Miley Cyrus

6 Fun Facts About Miley Cyrus' Episode of Black Mirror

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

Lisa Vanderpump Skips Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 Reunion

Luke Parker, The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette Star Hannah Brown Explains Her Attraction to Luke Parker

The Handmaid's Tale

Why Elisabeth Moss' June "Breaks Bad" in The Handmaid's Tale Season 3

James Corden

James Corden Gets Honest About His Future at The Late Late Show

Big Little Lies Season 2

Big Little Lies Season 2 Was Written "As If This Were the End"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.