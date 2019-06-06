CL Collaborates With Afrojack and PKCZ® On An Epic MV

K-pop's baddest female, CL has collaborated with Japanese hip-hop/dance collective, PKCZ® and world renowned Dutch producer, Afrojack in the former's latest single "Cut It Up".

With K-pop and Asian artists becoming increasingly popular internationally, it looks like we can all look forward to more international, border-defying collaborations in the realm of music. Afrojack is a household name in the music industry and party scene. The 31-year-old DJ and producer has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, from Pitbull to Beyoncé.

Now he is teaming up with PKCZ® (a Tokyo-based hip-hop collective consisting of VERBAL, DJ Daruma and Exile Makidai) and former 2NE1 leader, CL. And it's every bit as badass as you would expect.