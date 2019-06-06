CL Collaborates With Afrojack and PKCZ® On An Epic MV

Courtesy of PKCZ®
by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 6 Jun. 2019 2:13 AM
K-pop's baddest female, CL has collaborated with Japanese hip-hop/dance collective, PKCZ® and world renowned Dutch producer, Afrojack in the former's latest single "Cut It Up".
With K-pop and Asian artists becoming increasingly popular internationally, it looks like we can all look forward to more international, border-defying collaborations in the realm of music. Afrojack is a household name in the music industry and party scene. The 31-year-old DJ and producer has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, from Pitbull to Beyoncé.
Now he is teaming up with PKCZ® (a Tokyo-based hip-hop collective consisting of VERBAL, DJ Daruma and Exile Makidai) and former 2NE1 leader, CL. And it's every bit as badass as you would expect.
"Cut It Up" is hard-hitting hip-hop track that features rap verses in English, Japanese and Korean. The music video, which stars the entire cast including Afrojack himself, recreates the iconic sword fight scene from Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill.
CL showed off her effortless swag in both the English and Korean verses while VERBAL bodied the Japanese verses. It's certainly great to see CL back with new music, even if it is a feature, as the 28-year-old singer-songwriter is sorely missed by her fandom GZBz.
CL's last official single, "Lifted" was released in 2016 and she has been keeping a low-profile since then. Nevertheless, her edgy style mixes perfectly with the hard beat produced by Afrojack and PKCZ®.
Hopefully this means that CL will be releasing new music soon because after hearing this fire track, we need more!
Watch the music video below:
