HyunA Celebrates Birthday With Boyfriend, E'Dawn & Close Friends

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 5 Jun. 2019 11:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

K-pop soloist and former member of K-pop girl group 4minute, HyunA celebrated her 27th birthday on 6 June this year. 

The gorgeous singer and rapper recently signed with Psy's talent agency, P-Nation and is looking optimistic and happy from the photos she posted on her Instagram feed. HyunA celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend, E'Dawn and some close friends. 

The couple also recently celebrated fellow Gemini E'Dawn's birthday with an intimate celebration with their close friends and shared photos on their respective Instagram accounts. 

Check out the festive photos posted by the stars below:

Read

Cute Couple Alert! E'Dawn Celebrates His Birthday With Girlfriend, HyunA

Happy birthday to the one and only, HyunA!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Korean singers , Korean Celebrities , Asia , K-pop

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jay-Z , Beyonce

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Enjoy Do Date Night While Sitting Courtside at NBA Finals Game

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore Reveals the Treatment That Was a Total ''Game-Changer'' For Losing Weight

Little Big Town, CMT Awards Press

CMT Music Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Black Mirror, Miley Cyrus

6 Fun Facts About Miley Cyrus' Episode of Black Mirror

Carrie Underwood, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Best Dressed at the 2019 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Sarah Hyland and More

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright

Inside Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Festive Bachelor and Bachelorette Party in Miami

Cassadee Pope, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Riskiest Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 CMT Awards: Cassadee Pope, RaeLynn & More

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.