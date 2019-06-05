HyunA Celebrates Birthday With Boyfriend, E'Dawn & Close Friends

K-pop soloist and former member of K-pop girl group 4minute, HyunA celebrated her 27th birthday on 6 June this year.

The gorgeous singer and rapper recently signed with Psy's talent agency, P-Nation and is looking optimistic and happy from the photos she posted on her Instagram feed. HyunA celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend, E'Dawn and some close friends.

The couple also recently celebrated fellow Gemini E'Dawn's birthday with an intimate celebration with their close friends and shared photos on their respective Instagram accounts.

Check out the festive photos posted by the stars below: