People Are Not Happy With The Arthdal Chronicles Premiere Episode

Courtesy of Netflix
by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 5 Jun. 2019 11:27 PM
Courtesy of Netflix
TvN's latest blockbuster fantasy drama, Arthdal Chronicles aired its first episode on 1 June 2019. The premiere received mixed reactions from local viewers and some were left disappointed after the massive hype that the drama had prior to its release.
The drama consists of an all-star cast, both in terms of cast and the production crew: Top actors such as Song Joong-Ki, Jang Dong-Gun and Kim Ok-Bin were tapped for the show; it was written by Kim Young-Hyun (the mind behind hits like Dae Jang Geum); and directed by one of South Korea's most respected directors, Kim Won-Seok (Sungkyunkwan Scandal & Signal). With such a stellar cast and crew, it almost felt like Arthdal Chronicles was all set to be a smash hit.
On top of that, the fantasy drama set in ancient tribal era had one of the biggest production budgets in K-drama history. It reportedly cost approximately $46 million to produce, with each episode costing roughly $3 million. This was attributed to the CGI, set designs, costumes and the large number of actors needed to build actual tribes in the fictional land of Arth.
Unfortunately, the drama hit a couple of bumps on the road, after airing its second episode recently.
The main criticisms faced by Arthdal Chronicles were that it bore similarities to Game of Thrones and the CGI and props used in some scenes were reportedly not well-executed.
Videos and screenshots comparing Arthdal Chronicles to Game of Thrones have been circulating on social media platforms. As both TV series have an ancient fantasy setting, many viewers ended up comparing the two, even though they were set technically set in different universes.
Another point netizens made were certain names in Arthdal Chronicles like "The Great Black Wall (대흑벽)" which many compared to "The Great Ice Wall" in Game of Thrones.
Because if you are GOT fanatic it's too obvious ... pic.twitter.com/8ofrY7BaSA— PSJ & Blackpink (@seojoon14344) June 1, 2019
Fortunately, the series also had netizens coming to their defence. It is important to note that the story line is completely different from Game of Thrones as Arthdal Chronicles is based on South Korean mythology, Dangun Wanggeom (단군왕검), who is said to be the founder of Korea's first Kingdom in 2333 BC.
He is called "Son of the Bear" in Korean, because in the myth, Dangun's mother, Ungnyeo (웅녀) is a bear who transformed into a woman. Hence, the giant bear throne.
Nevertheless, the damage has been done and Studio Dragon (the production house behind the series) saw their stocks plummet 9.35% over the weekend of Arthdal Chronicles' premiere.
So far only the first two episodes have aired and the first season has a total of 18 episodes. It's too early to call Arthdal Chronicles a flop as the series has a long way to go. Especially considering the fact that it has been given the green light for two more seasons.
Arthdal Chronicles is airing on Netflix, worldwide and new episodes will be released weekly.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?