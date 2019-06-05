People Are Not Happy With The Arthdal Chronicles Premiere Episode

On top of that, the fantasy drama set in ancient tribal era had one of the biggest production budgets in K-drama history. It reportedly cost approximately $46 million to produce, with each episode costing roughly $3 million. This was attributed to the CGI, set designs, costumes and the large number of actors needed to build actual tribes in the fictional land of Arth.

Unfortunately, the drama hit a couple of bumps on the road, after airing its second episode recently.

The main criticisms faced by Arthdal Chronicles were that it bore similarities to Game of Thrones and the CGI and props used in some scenes were reportedly not well-executed.

Videos and screenshots comparing Arthdal Chronicles to Game of Thrones have been circulating on social media platforms. As both TV series have an ancient fantasy setting, many viewers ended up comparing the two, even though they were set technically set in different universes.

Another point netizens made were certain names in Arthdal Chronicles like "The Great Black Wall (대흑벽)" which many compared to "The Great Ice Wall" in Game of Thrones.