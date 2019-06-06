BTS World Is Here: Here's What You Need To Know About The Interactive K-Pop Game

Have you always dreamed of being a manager for K-pop phenomenon, BTS? Your dreams can now become reality: Enter BTS World, the interactive game that allows you to "handle" the boy band virtually.

Here's what we know so far: BTS World is an interactive game with story-based simulations that allows players to unlock never-before-seen photos and video clips created by the members of BTS specially for players as they virtually progress through the game. It was teased by the boy band posting a video to recruit "managers" last month to drum up publicity for the release.