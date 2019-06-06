BTS World Is Here: Here's What You Need To Know About The Interactive K-Pop Game

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 6 Jun. 2019 8:49 PM
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Have you always dreamed of being a manager for K-pop phenomenon, BTS? Your dreams can now become reality: Enter BTS World, the interactive game that allows you to "handle" the boy band virtually.
Here's what we know so far: BTS World is an interactive game with story-based simulations that allows players to unlock never-before-seen photos and video clips created by the members of BTS specially for players as they virtually progress through the game. It was teased by the boy band posting a video to recruit "managers" last month to drum up publicity for the release.
Yesterday, the game's official Twitter account announced the release date (26 June) with a tongue-in-cheek post.
"Hey! Manager! 6/26 is your first day on the job!" the tweet read, along with a promotional image and pre-registration link.
#BTSWORLD Global Release on June 26💜— BTS WORLD Official (@BTSW_official) June 5, 2019
Hey! Manager!
6/26 is your first day on the job!👏🏻
[Pre-Register]▶️https://t.co/l1Q1pxZnMT#방탄소년단 #BTS#BTSWORLD #June26 #YourFirstDay pic.twitter.com/GyhzmbLwBJ
In another exciting reveal, it was announced that the vocal line of BTS — Jin, Jimin and Jungkook — would be singing the first soundtrack for BTS World.
"My dream is here STAY I won't give up," the tweet read. "The BTS WORLD Soundtrack by BTS. Part.1 Are you excited?#June7 #Friday #Part1Revealed #맏망막즈#방탄소년단 #BTS #BTSWORLD"
According to the tweet, the song will be released today (7 June) at 6pm KST, and fans are already hyped up for it.
[#BTSWORLD_OST] "내 꿈은 여기 STAY 나 포기 안할게"— BTS WORLD Official (@BTSW_official) June 5, 2019
The BTS WORLD Soundtrack by BTS🎵
Part.1 <Jin X Jimin X Jung Kook> Are you excited?#June7 #Friday #Part1Revealed #맏망막즈#방탄소년단 #BTS #BTSWORLD pic.twitter.com/sRIrLnNEhz
"JIN JIMIN JUNGKOOK IM NOT READY," one fan tweeted. Another expressed her excitement for the upcoming release, "Well guess who's staying up late for the release of the original soundtrack this Friday", along with the woman raising her hand emoji.
With the excitement reaching fever pitch, we can't wait to see what the new soundtrack from the group will be like.
You can pre-register for access to BTS World here.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?