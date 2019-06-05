It takes a bold look to truly stand out on the red carpet.

At the 2019 CMT Music Awards, stars like Meghan Linsey, Leon Bridges and Lindsay Ell are making big impressions with their red carpet looks. Sequins, psychedelic looks and wide-brimmed hats are popping up in a ton of these celebs' ensembles, as they strive to make the most of their time on the carpet.

While the Nashville award show, and the country community at large, is known for their flare for the dramatic, some performers are truly taking their style up a notch. For example, Lindsay Ell is sporting a striking ensemble that has all the makings for a disco diva. With the sequins, flared pants and high-waisted figure, this look is not going to be quick to forget.

But she isn't the only one who is trying to raise the bar for years to come...