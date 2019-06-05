CMT Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., 5 Jun. 2019 3:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kane Brown, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Country music lovers, this is your night!

We're just hours away from the 2019 CMT Music Awards where your favorite singers will come together at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena to celebrate the biggest hits of the past year.

The members of Little Big Town return as hosts for the live telecast that will feature performances from Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan.

And in true CMT Music Awards fashion, viewers can expect unique collaborations from artists like Brett Young and Boyz II Men.

As for the biggest awards of the night, all eyes are on the Video of the Year category where artists like Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris are competing for the trophy.

Photos

CMT Music Awards 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

Before the winners are announced, however, we have to talk about the fashion.

From the designer dresses to the fabulous cowboy hats, your favorite singers are stepping out in style. Take a look at our red carpet arrivals gallery updating throughout the night above.

And don't forget to watch the 2019 CMT Music Awards airing tonight at 8 p.m. only on CMT.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 CMT Music Awards , Music , Red Carpet , Style Collective , Style , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Little Big Town, CMT Awards Press

CMT Music Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Carrie Underwood, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Best Dressed at the 2019 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Sarah Hyland and More

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright

Inside Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Festive Bachelor and Bachelorette Party in Miami

Cassadee Pope, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Riskiest Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 CMT Awards: Cassadee Pope, RaeLynn & More

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

Lisa Vanderpump Skips Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 Reunion

Marcia Cross

How Marcia Cross Discovered Her Anal Cancer Was Linked to Husband's Throat Cancer

Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans Sets the Record Straight on ''Absurd'' Custody Battle Rumors

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.