Cue the Wonder Woman theme song!

On Wednesday, director Patty Jenkins unveiled Gal Gadot's new superhero armor, and it's unlike anything we've ever seen her wear on the big and small screen. Gilded in gold, the beloved Amazon looks statuesque in the new Wonder Woman 1984 poster.

In fact, many are pointing out that her suit is reminiscent of Diana Prince's iconic Gold Armor (also referred to as the Golden Eagle Armor) from the comic books. Even more exciting? The 47-year-old director revealed the highly-anticipated sequel will hit theaters on June 5, 2020.

"One... year... from... TODAY...," she wrote on social media.

Despite the fact that Warner Bros. opted out of bringing Hall H presentations to Comic-Con this year, fans of the superhero franchise were delighted to see Wonder Woman's outfit makeover for the sequel.

"By now you've heard: WB isn't going to Hall H this year," Jenkins shared on Twitter, alongside a photo unveiling the Amazon's striking armor.