Born Joseph Yule Jr. in Brooklyn, Rooney made his stage debut at just 15 months old during his family's vaudeville act, Yule and Carter.

Shortly after his parents divorced, his mother took him to Hollywood where he was cast as Mickey McGuire in a series of 78 short films.

The success of the films led to him being signed to MGM when he was 14 and instantly sky-rocketed him into fame.

One of Rooney's closest friends, and co-stars, was Judy Garland. The two starred in the 1937 hit A Family Affair, which led to multiple Andy Hardy films through 1946.

Rooney also had an illustrious personal life and was married eight times and has been married to Jan Chamberlin since 1978.

Rooney is survived by son Mickey Rooney Jr. from his marriage to singer Betty Jane Rase; son Theodore Michael Rooney from his marriage to actress Martha Vickers; daughters Kelly Ann Rooney, Kerry Rooney and Kimmy Sue Rooney, and son Michael Joseph Rooney from his marriage to Barbara Ann Thomason; daughter Jonelle Rooney and adopted son Jimmy Rooney from his marriage to Carolyn Hockett.

Our thoughts go out to his family during this difficult time.