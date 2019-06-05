When Big Little Lies aired in 2017 it swept up every award as a miniseries. And then HBO announced season two was officially happening. Viewers were divided. Season one told a complete story, and was based off of the book of the same name, what would season two look like? Did we need season two? Could it live up to the hype and reception season one received?

"I felt the pressure before we started. We did not want to do year two unless we had a story, material that we felt justified," David E. Kelley, writer and executive producer, told E! News at the Big Little Lies premiere. "We all put pressure on ourselves, otherwise why do it?"