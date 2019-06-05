CMT Music Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

  By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., 5 Jun. 2019 7:00 AM

Little Big Town, CMT Awards Press

Williams + Hirakawa / CMT

Get your cowboy hats and boots ready, because the 2019 CMT Music Awards are here.

This year's show is set to be one of the biggest nights of music for 2019, with plenty of showstopping performances from stars like Keith UrbanCarrie Underwood and Luke Combs, as well as some musicians who are not from the country music world. It's safe to say audiences will be delighted by the addition of Boyz II Men and Sheryl Crow to the impressive lineup.

Once again, the hit group Little Big Town will be the hosts for the highly-anticipated award show. Last year marked their first time as hosts, and they did so well that the foursome was once again asked to return to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. 

To find out who takes home the gold at tonight's show, check out the full list below!

Photos

2018 CMT Artists of the Year: Red Carpet Arrivals

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood– "Cry Pretty"

Chris Janson– "Drunk Girl"

Cole Swindell– "Break Up in the End"

Dan + Shay– "Speechless"

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne– "Burning Man"

Eric Church– "Desperate Man"

Florida Georgia Line– "Simple"

Kacey Musgraves– "Rainbow"

Kane Brown– "Good as You"

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels– "Coming Home"

Kelsea Ballerini– "Miss Me More"

Luke Combs– "She Got the Best of Me"

Maren Morris– "GIRL"

Zac Brown Band –"Someone I Used To Know"

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cole Swindell– "Break Up in the End"

Eric Church– "Desperate Man"

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert –"Drowns The Whiskey"

Kane Brown– "Lose It"

Kenny Chesney– "Get Along"

Luke Bryan– "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset"

Thomas Rhett– "Life Changes"

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile– "The Joke"

Carly Pearce– "Closer To You"

Carrie Underwood– "Love Wins"

Kacey Musgraves– "Space Cowboy"

Kelsea Ballerini– "Miss Me More"

Maren Morris– "GIRL"

Miranda Lambert– "Keeper of the Flame"

Carrie Underwood, Super Bowl LII

Paul Drinkwater/NBC Sports

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne– "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)"

Dan + Shay– "Speechless"

Florida Georgia Line– "Simple"

LOCASH – "Feels Like A Party"

Maddie & Tae– "Friends Don't"

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift– "Babe"

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Eli Young Band– "Love Ain't"

LANCO– "Born to Love You"

Little Big Town– "Summer Fever"

Midland – "Burn Out"

Old Dominion– "Hotel Key"

Zac Brown Band– "Someone I Used To Know"

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde– "Girl Goin' Nowhere (At Marathon Music Works)"

Jimmie Allen– "Best Shot"

Jordan Davis– "Take It From Me"

Mitchell Tenpenny– "Drunk Me"

Morgan Wallen– "Whiskey Glasses"

Runaway June– "Buy My Own Drinks"

Tenille Townes– "Somebody's Daughter"

Zac Brown Band, Bud Light Hotel

Alex Reside

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell– "What Happens In A Small Town"

Darius Rucker feat. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley – "Straight To Hell"

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne– "Burning Man"

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert– "Drowns The Whiskey"

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels– "Coming Home"

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift– "Babe"

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Boyz II Men and Brett Young – "Motownphilly (From CMT Crossroads)"

Luke Combs and Leon Bridges – "Beautiful Crazy (From CMT Crossroads)"

Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile – "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)"

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor – "Let You Be Right (From CMT Crossroads)"

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Gladys Knight – "I Can't Make You Love Me" and "Help Me Make It Through the Night" (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)

Zac Brown Band and Shawn Mendes – "Keep Me In Mind (From CMT Crossroads)"

