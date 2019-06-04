Insert all the crying emojis, here.

If you thought Ozuna was going to drop a summer bop, like his "Baila, Baila, Baila" remix, you were oh-so-wrong (don't worry, we were also fooled). The 27-year-old reggaetón singer released "Amor Genuino" on Tuesday, a soft ballad that will most certainly hit you in the feels.

And Ozuna knew it, too.

That's why he teased his new tune on Monday with a spot-on Instagram post, a video of him singing it in the shower. What's more? He turned it into a social media challenge, #LaDuchaChallenge (the shower challenge), and now fans are taking to Instagram and posting their own clips.

So before you hit play on his latest music drop, you might want to grab the tissues or wait to hear it when you hit the shower.

Along with the now-popular challenge, the "Te Bote" singer is trending on Twitter because of his latest music release. Naturally, many are posting crying gifs and sad memes.