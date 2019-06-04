BTS' Jin Releases Emotional Solo Single In Honor of Their 2019 Festa

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., 4 Jun. 2019 1:40 PM

Jin, BTS

Emma McIntyre/BBMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

BTS is giving the fans what they want.

In honor of their 2019 BTS Festa, the boy band is releasing a ton of new material for fans to feast on. For the first two weeks of June, the K-pop band will be unveiling a bunch of new photos, songs and videos as an act of gratitude for their fans' undying support. This will all coincide with the band's sixth anniversary of their debut. 

While there are plenty of surprise gifts for their fans, it seems that their ARMY is most excited for Jin's new single, "Tonight." The ballad is already receiving praise for it's chill vibes and impressive vocals, which comes as no surprise to their loyal ARMY. 

Relaxing as the song is, it also holds special meaning to Jin, who shared a note with the ARMY on the band's website. "Hello, this is Jin. ["Tonight"] is a song I wrote while thinking about my pets. It's the first time I've written my own song, and I hope you enjoy listening to it," he wrote, according to a translation. "I'll work hard while making music next time too so that I can present a good song to you. Thank you, ARMY."

And, there is still more to look forward to since the Festa is not yet over!

Watch

BTS Has the Best Time at BBMAs 2019

Fans can expect two choreography videos and more family portraits in the coming days. To see some of the prime content that the Bangtan Boys have already released for their Festa, check out the gallery below!

BTS Festa, Bangtan Boys

Twitter/Big Hit Official

J-Hope & Jungkook

Soft pastels and bright colors are littered throughout the cute family portraits of the band. 

BTS Festa, Bangtan Boys

Twitter/Big Hit Official

RM & J-Hope

RM and J-Hope prove that they've always got each other's backs.

BTS Festa, Bangtan Boys

Twitter/Big Hit Official

Jungkook & Jin

There's no better way to celebrate an anniversary than with an elaborate photo shoot.

BTS Festa, Bangtan Boys

Twitter/Big Hit Official

RM & J-Hope

The Bangtan Boys are pulling out all the stops for the sixth anniversary of their debut!

BTS Festa, Bangtan Boys

Twitter/Big Hit Official

Suga & RM

Two of the rappers of the group join together for a fierce pose.

BTS Festa, Bangtan Boys

Twitter/Big Hit Official

Jimin & Suga

Light and dark collide in this contrasting picture.

BTS Festa, Bangtan Boys

Twitter/Big Hit Official

Jin & V

The boys give the camera a smoldering gaze.

BTS Festa, Bangtan Boys

Twitter/Big Hit Official

V & Jimin

Every rose has it's thorn.

