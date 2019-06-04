Nick Jonas' Purity Ring Changed the Way He Looks at Sex

Nick Jonas was just a teenager when the world started discussing his sex life, which the Jonas Brothers star now calls "very strange."

When the Jonas Brothers rose to fame, Nick, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas became known for wearing purity rings, sparking a conversation about abstinence and the trio's personal lives. In the years to follow, the Jonas Brothers steadily stopped wearing their rings, causing even more of a media frenzy. Now, Nick is reflecting on that period of his life in a candid new interview with his brothers for The Guardian.

The 26-year-old singer, who tied the knot with Priyanka Chopra in Dec. 2018, has shared that the purity rings shaped the way he views sex.

"The values behind the idea of understanding what sex is, and what it means, are incredibly important," Nick told The Guardian. "When I have children, I'll make sure they understand the importance of sex, and consent, and all the things that are important."