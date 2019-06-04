When Zoë Kravitz met her fiancé Karl Glusman, it wasn't exactly love at first sight.

The 30-year-old actress told the tale in the July 2019 issue of British Vogue.

Like many couples, Kravitz and Glusman met through a mutual friend.

"I love that it wasn't on an app and that it wasn't on a movie set," she told the magazine. "My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone–not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you–and he brought Karl."

While the Big Little Lies star immediately felt a spark, she initially thought Glusman didn't feel the same way.

"I instantly felt something–then he turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, 'Wait, what?," she recalled. "But he later told me that he was just nervous."

According to Rolling Stone, the two then made out at an after-party at her place and soon moved in together. Fast-forward a few years, and they're getting ready to tie the knot later this month.