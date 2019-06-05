Get The Look: Mamamoo's Fierce On-Stage Fashion Looks

by Debby Kwong | Wed., 5 Jun. 2019 6:27 PM

It's been almost five years since MAMAMOO made their debut, and they were back in Singapore to perform at the HallyuPopFest 2019 on 25 May!

We always love how the four members always wear coordinated outfits, but still manage to retain their individual style and personality: Moonbyul is often in a blazer, Solar loves to wear crop tops, Wheein likes wearing co-ords and Hwasa prefers the athleisure vibe.

No matter what they wear, they're always in bold outfits that make a statement. And we love that they mix it up between girly and boyish, here's how to get their look.

Mamamoo, Get The Look

Instagram

Black and White

Mamamoo, Get The Look

Top, $77, John Zack

SHOP

Mamamoo, Get The Look

Jacket, $143, BLANKNYC

SHOP

Mamamoo, Get The Look

Instagram

Strong Suit

Mamamoo, Get The Look

Jacket, $64, Pomelo

SHOP

Mamamoo, Get The Look

Pants, $46.90, Love Bonito

SHOP

Mamamoo, Get The Look

Instagram

Pastel Embellishments

Mamamoo, Get The Look

Dress, $295, H:ours

SHOP

Mamamoo, Get The Look

Dress, $62, Pretty Little Thing

SHOP

Mamamoo, Get The Look

Instagram

Orange Crush

Mamamoo, Get The Look

Shorts, $34, Pomelo

SHOP

Mamamoo, Get The Look

Bodysuit, $30, Missguided

SHOP

Mamamoo, Get The Look

Instagram

Camo Combat

Mamamoo, Get The Look

Jacket, $146, Free People

SHOP

Mamamoo, Get The Look

Pants, $108, Nike

SHOP

