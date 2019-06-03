Red Velvet Teases Their Comeback With 'The ReVe Festival: Day 1'

The teaser features a gold coin with the members' names and "Red Velvet: The ReVe Festival", along with the release date.

So far, Red Velvet's parent company, SM Entertainment has confirmed that the teaser is for "The ReVe Festival," which will celebrate the girl group's music throughout the year.

Earlier this year, the girl group released their second mini album in Japan, Sappy, this May. The girl group also currently has two albums under their belt, The Red, released in 2015, and Perfect Velvet in 2017.

Looking forward to the drop of their new mini album!