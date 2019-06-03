Red Velvet Teases Their Comeback With 'The ReVe Festival: Day 1'

Han Myung-Gu/Wireimage
by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 3 Jun. 2019 8:28 PM
Han Myung-Gu/Wireimage
Rev up your engines, Reveluv, Red Velvet is ready to make their comeback!
The Korean girl group's has announced their first comeback of the year with a mini album, The ReVe Festival: Day 1, which will drop 19 June, so you can expect to see Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri back with new music and videos really soon.
"Red Velvet is back with its new mini album 'The ReVe Festival' on June 19th!" the K-pop group's official account tweeted. "Look forward to the fantastic festivals of Red Velvet in 2019!"
The teaser features a gold coin with the members' names and "Red Velvet: The ReVe Festival", along with the release date.
So far, Red Velvet's parent company, SM Entertainment has confirmed that the teaser is for "The ReVe Festival," which will celebrate the girl group's music throughout the year.
Earlier this year, the girl group released their second mini album in Japan, Sappy, this May. The girl group also currently has two albums under their belt, The Red, released in 2015, and Perfect Velvet in 2017.
Looking forward to the drop of their new mini album!
