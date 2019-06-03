Red Velvet Teases Their Comeback With 'The ReVe Festival: Day 1'

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 3 Jun. 2019 8:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Red Velvet

Han Myung-Gu/Wireimage

Rev up your engines, Reveluv, Red Velvet is ready to make their comeback!

The Korean girl group's has announced their first comeback of the year with a mini album, The ReVe Festival: Day 1, which will drop 19 June, so you can expect to see Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri back with new music and videos really soon.

"Red Velvet is back with its new mini album 'The ReVe Festival' on June 19th!" the K-pop group's official account tweeted. "Look forward to the fantastic festivals of Red Velvet in 2019!"

The teaser features a gold coin with the members' names and "Red Velvet: The ReVe Festival", along with the release date.

So far, Red Velvet's parent company, SM Entertainment has confirmed that the teaser is for "The ReVe Festival," which will celebrate the girl group's music throughout the year. 

Earlier this year, the girl group released their second mini album in Japan, Sappy, this May. The girl group also currently has two albums under their belt, The Red, released in 2015, and Perfect Velvet in 2017.

Looking forward to the drop of their new mini album!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , K-pop , Red Velvet

Trending Stories

Latest News
June Ambrose, 2019 CFDA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

CFDA Awards Host June Ambrose Acknowledges "Screw Up" After Kate Spade Comment

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Premieres With Shocking Secrets, Catfishing and Big Investments

Luke S., Luke P., The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Does Not Deserve This, Lukes

Liv Lo, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival Dispatch: Living it Up with Liv Lo

Christina Aguilera, THE XPERIENCE at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Christina Aguilera Says the Story Demi Lovato Shared With Her Keeps Her Going On Her ''Worst Days''

Jade Cline

It's Official: Jade Cline Joins MTV's Teen Mom 2 Cast

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos

Dr. Paul Nassif Is Engaged! See All the Photos From His Romantic Proposal

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.