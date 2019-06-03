Cannes Film Festival Dispatch: Living it Up with Liv Lo

The last we spoke, we found out that the alluring celebrity fitness and lifestyle guru Liv Lo was at the cusp of launching her signature brand of fitness programmes during the cover shoot of E! Online Asia's inaugural issue.

Today, with the success of FitSphere, we discover an even more radiant Liv in Cannes — in the warm embrace of romantic bliss — as she prepares to go on a whirlwind European trip with her husband right after the amfAR Gala.

And along with these never before seen pictures, we take a rarefied peek into Lo's fairy tale life and find out what it is like to have what American GQ calls "The Next Leading Man of Hollywood" to tend to your locks!

The last we spoke, you mentioned that you would be doing a lot of travelling this year; taking your brand global, and reaching new audiences. Where has work taken you?

Working with global brands and making my workout brand FitSphere digital has been key to opening up to the world. Putting in the hard work is paying off by bringing suitable opportunities while giving me more time to spend side-by-side with Henry [Golding]. And it's been so crazy! I would never have guessed that I would be able to work and travel so gracefully, but it's been a natural progression, for which I am so so grateful!