Jennifer Lopez is bringing the heat to the 2019 CFDA red carpet.

The pop singer is showing off her abs of steel in a two-piece orange ensemble designed by Ralph Lauren and she looks absolutely dazzling. Her long-sleeve bedazzled top is cut off just below the breast, while her long train begins to flow from just above the hips. Understandably, there was barely any room for her boyfriend Aaron Rodriguez, who stood off to the side in a handsome black suit and tie, especially with her long train.

To compliment the shimmering top, the singer has her hair pulled back in a tall, flowing ponytail. As for jewelry, her stylist kept it simple with a pair of earrings and accessorized with a matching clutch, as well as her beautiful engagement ring.

With this show-stopping look, J-Lo is proving why she deserves the Fashion Icon award at tonight's show. Her walk on the carpet was truly iconic.