Kendall Jenner was just as surprised as the rest of us when Pete Davidson made his modeling debut.

In fact, she wasn't even aware that he would be walking alongside her in Alexander Wang's runway show in New York City. E! News had the privilege of telling Jenner the news, to which she enthusiastically responded, "Is he... No, I didn't know, oh my god."

As a seasoned model who has walked big runways in fashion capitals like Paris, Milan and London, Kendall is more than qualified to offer the Saturday Night Live star a bit of advice. "I mean, kill it. Do your thing," the 23-year-old shared. "I feel like he looks like a guy that has a lot of confidence and he could probably slay."

And she couldn't be more right! The comedian totally walked the runway like it was nobody's business.