President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trumpdined with the royal family and other important British politicians on Monday night at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II hosted a State Banquet at the Palace, which was attended by Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prime Minister Theresa May (who has just days left in her term), Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and more. Trump's children Ivanka Trump her husband Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Eric's wife Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump also attended the banquet.

Prince Harry met the First Family earlier in the day at Buckingham Palace, but his wife Meghan Markle stayed behind with their one-month-old son Archie Harrison. There were reports last week that President Trump called Meghan "nasty" although he later denied ever saying such things. Prince Harry did not attend the banquet dinner.

The royals all looked their best on Monday evening at the formal event as many of them wore white dresses.