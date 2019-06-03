After years of chronicling what happens when foreigners move to the United States for love, TLC is flipping the script and showing what happens when Americans move abroad for love with 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Spoiler alert, going The Other Way can be just as messy.

In the premiere episode, viewers only met four of the six couples: Jenny and Sumit, Tiffany and Ronald, Corey and Evelin and 90 Day veterans Paul and Karine. Laura and Aladin and Deavan and Jihoon are still to come.

Most of the action was about webs of lies and unhappiness. Let's break it down.