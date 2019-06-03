Jill Duggar is sharing her tips for how to keep the "fire" alive in your marriage... and your bedroom.

The 28-year-old may be young, but she has learned a lot about marriage in the five years that she and Derick Dillard have been united in holy matrimony. So, the mother-of-two is revealing her beliefs on how to create a sustainable marriage on the Dillard family blog.

First and foremost in the lessons she has learned is the importance of having sex at least "3-4 times a week," and that's just what she considers to be a "good start" for beginners. She adds that when there are "seasons of difficulty" regarding sexual activity, she recommends finding "other ways to have fun and be intimate."

However, Jill notes that people should refrain from "fulfilling sexual desires alone." This should not be difficult for those who follow her first tip, which is to "let your spouse know that you're always available."