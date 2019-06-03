"Simba, you have to take your place, as king."

Disney has released a new preview for The Lion King, Jon Favreau's CGI-live-action remake of the beloved film, set for release on July 19. In the new teaser, we hear superstar Beyoncé voicing the role of Nala for the very first time, telling Simba (voiced by Donald Glover) that he needs to take his place as king.

"We need you," she tells him, as we're shown stunning visuals from the upcoming movie. "Come home."

The 30-second teaser ends with a hilarious bit from Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) announcing their arrival.