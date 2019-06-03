Rose Leslie appears to be in good spirits amid husband Kit Harington's stay at a wellness retreat.

In late May, the Game of Thrones star's rep confirmed to E! News that the 32-year-old actor had checked into the retreat to "work on some personal issues." Harington reportedly began his stay at the treatment center ahead of the HBO show's series finale.

Leslie, donning a blue floral dress and sneakers, was spotted spending time with friends at the All Points East music festival at Victoria Park in London over the weekend. Photos show The Good Fight actress smiling with her pals, including Carey Mulligan, while watching the performers.