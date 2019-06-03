Melania Trump's latest look is looking very regal.

As the First Lady of the United States headed to Buckingham Palace with President Donald Trump, the couple received the royal treatment from Queen Elizabeth ll.

But before the mixing and mingling began, people couldn't help but talk about one woman's fashion.

As Melania stepped out wearing a Dolce & Gabbana suit with a custom hat by Herve Pierre, some recalled a similar outfit from Princess Diana.

Back in the '80s and '90s, Princess Diana was known to wear white and navy skirt suits. And while the looks are nowhere to be exact, we can't help but see some similarities.