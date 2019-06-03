by Jamie Blynn | Mon., 3 Jun. 2019 10:09 AM
Snooki's GTL routine is none of your business. OK?
Though the Jersey Shore star welcomed her third baby Angelo James LaValle just last week, she's already looking forward to the day she can get back to the gym and regain her strength.
"4 days postpartum & body is feeling good besides the fact that my cramps still feel like contractions!" she wrote on Instagram today. "Still healing but can't wait to jump back into the gym hardcore this summer! Time to be a fit mawma again for my nuggets."
But soon after she posted the mirror selfie, which displayed her postpartum body, the Internet trolls began lashing out at her.
"Is this really necessary????" chimed in one of her 12 million followers. "God forbid you don't look skinny days after birth...there's women out here struggling months after to lose weight but you just HAVE to show everyone how thin you look already! This is like the fourth pic of your body you posted.. we get it!"
Added another, "Why is there so much pressure to bounce back? Why is there so much focus on how flat a new moms belly is?"
For her part, Snooki, whose real name is Nicole Polizzi, clapped back, adding an edit to her original caption that explained her goals.
"Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but don't attack me for wanting to become strong and fit again after my pregnancy," she wrote. "My boobs are leaking and pulsating, my butthole is sore and my cramps are unbearable & I'm still wearing a diaper the size of Texas. Postpartum is a bitch. But I'm allowed to look on the bright side of things and want to get back into shape. Don't punish me for that."
Nicole Polizzi/Instagram
"THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR ADVICE ON HOW TO DEAL WITH RECOVERY!" she concluded. "I'm still keeping my diaper on for weeks tho."
Unnecessary criticism aside, the reality star is enjoying her new normal as a mom of three.
"MY SQUAD," she captioned a series of pictures from this weekend with her kids Lorenzo LaValle and Giovanna LaValle and holding their baby brother. "So proud of Lorenzo & Giovanna for killing it with Angelo! #ProudMawma."
