When it comes to matters of the heart, times have changed for Lady Gaga.

While performing her "Jazz & Piano" show as part of her residency in Las Vegas on Sunday night, Mother Monster briefly addressed her split from ex-fiancé Christian Carino when a song reminded her of when she was engaged.

"Last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger, so it'll be different this time," the Oscar winner told the audience before singing "Someone to Watch Over Me," an audience member confirmed to E! News. Meanwhile, according to Carino's Instagram, he was in Utah with Johnny Depp over the weekend.

Speculation of the couple's split emerged early this year with the performer's rep confirming in mid-February that they had indeed ended their engagement, two years after their romance initially made headlines.