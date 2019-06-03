Hannah Baker who? Katherine Langford is shedding her 13 Reasons Why persona with…a sword and some magic.

Netflix released the first image of Langford in Cursed, the streaming giant's new fantasy drama based on upcoming book of the same name. The series is a re-imagining of the classic Arthurian legend, this time told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenager girl with the mysterious gift who is destined to become the Lady of the Lake. Langford plays the main character.

In the series, Nimue has just lost her mother and finds a partner in Arthur, a young mercenary. Together they quest to find Merlin to deliver the ancient sword. As they journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the Red Paladins and the complicit King Uther. Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler co-created the series and will serve as executive producers. Wheeler will write the companion book and Miller will illustrated, due out in fall 2019.