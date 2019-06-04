This Is Why Some Fans Are Reportedly Boycotting Super Junior's Comeback

Iconic K-pop boy group, Super Junior has recently announced that they are preparing for their ninth studio album and are planning to make a comeback some time this year, much to the delight of fans everywhere.

ELFs (their official fandom) were especially excited as this will be the first time in a long time that all the members will be together as their youngest member, Kyuhyun, just completed his mandatory military service.

Recently, Label SJ, a sub label under SM Entertainment that exclusively manages Super Junior, put out an official statement regarding the group's comeback, where the label revealed that Kangin and Sungmin will not be participating in the comeback as they will be focusing on their own individual activities.