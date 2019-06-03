Everything You Need To Know About The 2019 BTS Festa

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 3 Jun. 2019 6:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
BTS Festa 2019, Bangtan Boys

Twitter

The 2019 BTS Festa has officially kicked off! In case you didn't know, the BTS Festa is all about celebrating the top K-pop group's debut with their fandom, ARMY. 

For a two week period, starting from the first week of June, the Bangtan Boys will be sharing new content in the form of pictures, songs and videos with their ARMYs, in order to show their gratitude for the constant support their fandom has given them all these years. 

Every year, the BTS Festa is a little different. This year, the line up is looking pretty darn epic — Big Hit Entertainment released both the trailer and the timeline for 2019 BTS Festa. 

Check out the trailer below: 

Read

Khalid Talks About His Upcoming Collaboration With BTS

The group also released their full timeline via Twitter so that ARMYs will know exactly when to anticipate new content from their favourite idols. We've got all the details of the timeline below and they are expected to be released at midnight (KST). 

3 June: Family Portrait #1
4 June: BTS Photo Collection 18/19 & ANPANMAN by BTS
5 June: By Jin
7 June: BTS Choreography Video #1
8 June: Bangtan News
9 June: BTS Choreography Video #2
10 June: Family Portrait #2
11 June: Euphoria (piano version)
12 June: BTS Profile
13 June: Bangtan Attic

As per the timeline posted: BTS started the 2019 BTS Festa with a bang! The group released new family portraits of Suga, V, RM, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin and Jin in various scenarios looking as dashing as ever. 

They released a total of 49 new photos for ARMY! Talk about dedication! 

Read

BTS Wows Fans With 'Boy With Luv' on The Voice Finale: Watch

Scroll through to see some of our favourite portraits: 

BTS Festa, Bangtan Boys

Twitter/Big Hit Official

J-Hope & Jungkook

BTS Festa, Bangtan Boys

Twitter/Big Hit Official

RM & J-Hope

BTS Festa, Bangtan Boys

Twitter/Big Hit Official

Jungkook & Jin

Article continues below

BTS Festa, Bangtan Boys

Twitter/Big Hit Official

RM & J-Hope

BTS Festa, Bangtan Boys

Twitter/Big Hit Official

Suga & RM

BTS Festa, Bangtan Boys

Twitter/Big Hit Official

Jimin & Suga

Article continues below

BTS Festa, Bangtan Boys

Twitter/Big Hit Official

Jin & V

BTS Festa, Bangtan Boys

Twitter/Big Hit Official

V & Jimin

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ BTS , Korean singers , Korean Celebrities , K-pop , Asia

Trending Stories

Latest News
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Premieres With Shocking Secrets, Catfishing and Big Investments

Luke S., Luke P., The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Does Not Deserve This, Lukes

Liv Lo, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival Dispatch: Living it Up with Liv Lo

Christina Aguilera, THE XPERIENCE at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Christina Aguilera Says the Story Demi Lovato Shared With Her Keeps Her Going On Her ''Worst Days''

Jade Cline

It's Official: Jade Cline Joins MTV's Teen Mom 2 Cast

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos

Dr. Paul Nassif Is Engaged! See All the Photos From His Romantic Proposal

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 CFDA Awards

CFDA Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.