Jessica and Krystal Jung Are Shooting a New Reality Show In America

Has it already been five years since Jessica & Krystal? Well, fans of the Jung sisters will be pleased to know the terrific duo will be back with a brand new variety show shot in America!

Jessica, 31, and Krystal, 26, are reportedly shooting their new reality show in the US, which revolves around a trip that both sisters are taking at an undisclosed city. The news comes hot on the heels of an interview that Jessica gave to ELLE Indonesia where she said, "Currently, I am preparing to record a reality show with my sister. That's something new for me."