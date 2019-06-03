Jessica and Krystal Jung Are Shooting a New Reality Show In America

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 3 Jun. 2019 12:06 AM

Jessica Jung, Krystal Jung

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Has it already been five years since Jessica & Krystal? Well, fans of the Jung sisters will be pleased to know the terrific duo will be back with a brand new variety show shot in America!

Jessica, 31, and Krystal, 26, are reportedly shooting their new reality show in the US, which revolves around a trip that both sisters are taking at an undisclosed city. The news comes hot on the heels of an interview that Jessica gave to ELLE Indonesia where she said, "Currently, I am preparing to record a reality show with my sister. That's something new for me."

While the original show focused on the living dynamics between the two sisters, the new season will feature them travelling together, and how they deal with each other when overseas. 

The show is currently slated to be broadcast on the Internet, but no specific platform has been announced, nor any mention of a TV station picking it up.

One thing's for sure: We'll definitely be tuning in when it goes live.

TAGS/ Asia , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , K-pop

