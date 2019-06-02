One Spring Night's Jung Hae-In & Han Ji-Min Reveal Fun Facts In Candid Interview

MBC's latest romantic drama titled One Spring Night has been the talk of the town as the two gorgeous leads, 31-year-old Jung Hae-in and 36-year-old Han Ji-min have been making fans' hearts flutter.

In a recent V Live broadcast, Jung and Han had a candid interview where they shared fun facts about one another while promoting their new show. The stars respond to viewer comments and interview questions based around the show and their own real life experiences.

The first thing the two stars responded to were comments regarding how Jung's character in One Spring Night, Yoo Ji-ho, falling in love with Han's character, Lee Jung-in at first sight. Some viewers comments that the scenarios seemed unlikely to happen in real life.

In which Jung responded perfectly, "[Han] is really pretty even if she doesn't try. You could easily fall in love at first sight."

Talk about romantic!