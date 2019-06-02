Cute Couple Alert! E'Dawn Celebrates His Birthday With Girlfriend, HyunA

by Hanan Haddad | Sun., 2 Jun. 2019 11:40 PM
Former member of K-pop boy group Pentagon, E'Dawn celebrated his birthday over the weekend with his long-time girlfriend, HyunA and his new agency, P-Nation, in an epic fashion.
The musical artist, whose real name is Kim Hyo-jong, turned 25 and shared photos of his birthday celebration on social media. The celebrity couple look content and happy together, warming the hearts of fans all over the world. Not to mention, both HyunA and E'Dawn are Gemini babies, making them the perfect couple.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by hyojong (@hyojong_1994) on
E'Dawn was presented with a colourful custom cake that said "Happy Birthday HyuJong" on it as well as P-Nation written on the side. Seems like E'Dawn was also celebrating his signing with a new agency, P-Nation (aka Psy's talent management agency).
P-Nation also wished E'Dawn "Happy Birthday" on their official Instagram, showing their newly signed artists support.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday, Hyojong!@hyojong_1994 from @pnation.official #PNATION #hyojong #효종 #김효종 #피네이션 #HBD #06012019
A post shared by 𝗣 𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 (@pnation.official) on
HyunA also shared video clips of E'Dawn's birthday celebration and the couple's interactions had our hearts melting. In the video below, posted on HyunA's Instagram, she says to E'Dawn, "Honey, say something since it's your birthday."
In which E'Dawn replied with, "I think that's what life is. This is what happiness is." Aww! HyunA and E'Dawn hitting us in the feels yet again.
He then proceeded to blow out his birthday candles.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hyun Ah (@hyunah_aa) on
Happy Birthday to E'Dawn!
Natalie Halcro Stages the Silliest Heist in History for Her Parents' Anniversary During Relatively Nat & Liv's Premiere
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?