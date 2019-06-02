Cute Couple Alert! E'Dawn Celebrates His Birthday With Girlfriend, HyunA

Former member of K-pop boy group Pentagon, E'Dawn celebrated his birthday over the weekend with his long-time girlfriend, HyunA and his new agency, P-Nation, in an epic fashion.

The musical artist, whose real name is Kim Hyo-jong, turned 25 and shared photos of his birthday celebration on social media. The celebrity couple look content and happy together, warming the hearts of fans all over the world. Not to mention, both HyunA and E'Dawn are Gemini babies, making them the perfect couple.