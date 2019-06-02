The Most E!xtra Asian Stars at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival

One of the highlights of international cinema, and set in one of the jewels of the French Riviera — playground of the rich and famous — the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival draws the world's attention unlike any other film award ceremony.

This summer, like the last, the cinematic realm feted Asia once again, with the South Korean film Parasite winning its prestigious Palme d'Or Award.

And the Asian stars (oh the stars!) did not disappoint on the red carpet either! They lit up the South of France with their charisma, charm and all the sartorial splendour of the east! Here are some of the looks they brought that we simply Cannes-not forget!