The Most E!xtra Asian Stars at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival

John Phillips/Getty Images
by Adriel Chiun | Sun., 2 Jun. 2019 8:26 PM
John Phillips/Getty Images
One of the highlights of international cinema, and set in one of the jewels of the French Riviera — playground of the rich and famous — the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival draws the world's attention unlike any other film award ceremony.
This summer, like the last, the cinematic realm feted Asia once again, with the South Korean film Parasite winning its prestigious Palme d'Or Award.
And the Asian stars (oh the stars!) did not disappoint on the red carpet either! They lit up the South of France with their charisma, charm and all the sartorial splendour of the east! Here are some of the looks they brought that we simply Cannes-not forget!
George Pimentel/WireImage
From the steps of the Met in New York, to the steps of the Palais des Festivals in sweltering Cannes, the Indian actress turned the heat up and outdid her red carpet appearance in the Big Apple with this dark and sensual sparkling Roberto Cavalli dress!
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
She's come a long way since stealing our hearts as a member of the worldwide phenomenon Girls' Generation. The South Korean singer Jessica Jung now steals the spotlight with a reflective gown and hair blown and teased just ever so perfectly.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The OG has arrived! No stranger to the Festival, Chinese cinematic treasure Gong Li commands all our attention in this fleeting Ralph and Russo number with a modest neckline that Gong so adores of late. And OMG. We cannot wait to see her in Disney's live action remake of Mulan in 2020!
Article continues below
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Chinese actress Jing Tian looks the part of an unfussed modern screen siren with her long dark hair parted just slightly off centre and a red lip as she is swathed in Maria Grazia Chiuri's latest confection for the storied House of Dior.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Can we all have a moment for his dusty celadon green dress by Dior please? Japanese actress and model Kiko Mizuhara is absolutely stunning in this understated A-line silhouette that the late Monsieur Christian Dior was known for.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Part of the new Balmain Army, Chinese superstar Chris Lee commands more than just style and sophistication, but also our respect in the pristine plumes of Olivier Rousteing. Her smoky lilac pixie crop provides a brilliant contrast to the all white ensemble.
Article continues below
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Lending a breath of fresh air to the South of France, Park redefined red carpet dressing in a halter handkerchief top and single-handedly brought the Nineties back to Cannes. Her choice pairing of a matching pair of embellished high-waisted palazzo trousers is also at once charming and chichi!
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Looking as good as she does in period costumes as she does in contemporary couture, Chinese actress Xin Zhilei is a total knock out at Cannes! Xin is light as a feather in this Giambattista Valli couture ensemble and dripping in the most expensive blingage from Chanel!
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Behold the return of Zhang Ziyi! Just days before her new film Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theatres worldwide, the Chinese actress properly shut down the red carpet as she arrives at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, in an ethereal and embellished sweeping tulle confection.
Article continues below
Scott Disick Unveils His "Talentless" Clothing Brand & One Kardashian Family Member Isn't So Impressed
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?