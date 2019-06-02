The Most E!xtra Asian Stars at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival

by Adriel Chiun | Sun., 2 Jun. 2019 8:26 PM

Xin Zhilei, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

John Phillips/Getty Images

One of the highlights of international cinema, and set in one of the jewels of the French Riviera — playground of the rich and famous — the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival draws the world's attention unlike any other film award ceremony.

This summer, like the last, the cinematic realm feted Asia once again, with the South Korean film Parasite winning its prestigious Palme d'Or Award.

And the Asian stars (oh the stars!) did not disappoint on the red carpet either! They lit up the South of France with their charisma, charm and all the sartorial splendour of the east! Here are some of the looks they brought that we simply Cannes-not forget!

Priyanka Chopra, 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

George Pimentel/WireImage

1. Priyanka Chopra in Roberto Cavalli and Chopard

From the steps of the Met in New York, to the steps of the Palais des Festivals in sweltering Cannes, the Indian actress turned the heat up and outdid her red carpet appearance in the Big Apple with this dark and sensual sparkling Roberto Cavalli dress!

Jessica Jung, 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

2. Jessica Jung in Rami Kadi and Chopard

She's come a long way since stealing our hearts as a member of the worldwide phenomenon Girls' Generation. The South Korean singer Jessica Jung now steals the spotlight with a reflective gown and hair blown and teased just ever so perfectly.

Gong Li, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

3. Gong Li in Ralph and Russo

The OG has arrived! No stranger to the Festival, Chinese cinematic treasure Gong Li commands all our attention in this fleeting Ralph and Russo number with a modest neckline that Gong so adores of late. And OMG. We cannot wait to see her in Disney's live action remake of Mulan in 2020!

Jing Tian, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

4. Jing Tian in Dior

Chinese actress Jing Tian looks the part of an unfussed modern screen siren with her long dark hair parted just slightly off centre and a red lip as she is swathed in Maria Grazia Chiuri's latest confection for the storied House of Dior.

Kiko Mizuhara, 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

5. Kiko Mizuhara in Dior

Can we all have a moment for his dusty celadon green dress by Dior please? Japanese actress and model Kiko Mizuhara is absolutely stunning in this understated A-line silhouette that the late Monsieur Christian Dior was known for.

Chris Lee, 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

6. Chris Lee in Balmain Couture

Part of the new Balmain Army, Chinese superstar Chris Lee commands more than just style and sophistication, but also our respect in the pristine plumes of Olivier Rousteing. Her smoky lilac pixie crop provides a brilliant contrast to the all white ensemble.

Park Soo Joo, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

7. Park Soo Joo in Chanel

Lending a breath of fresh air to the South of France, Park redefined red carpet dressing in a halter handkerchief top and single-handedly brought the Nineties back to Cannes. Her choice pairing of a matching pair of embellished high-waisted palazzo trousers is also at once charming and chichi!

Xin Zhilei, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

8. Xin Zhilei in Giambattista Valli and Chanel Haute Joaillerie

Looking as good as she does in period costumes as she does in contemporary couture, Chinese actress Xin Zhilei is a total knock out at Cannes! Xin is light as a feather in this Giambattista Valli couture ensemble and dripping in the most expensive blingage from Chanel!

Zhang Ziyi, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

9. Zhang Ziyi in Monique Lhuillier and Chopard

Behold the return of Zhang Ziyi! Just days before her new film Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theatres worldwide, the Chinese actress properly shut down the red carpet as she arrives at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, in an ethereal and embellished sweeping tulle confection.

