Instagram
It's been quite the week for Bachelor Nation and we aren't even two full days into June yet.
On Sunday, Bachelor in Paradise fan-favorite couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk announced on Instagram that they're engaged! Those two lovebirds first met in 2017 during season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. Adam and Raven opted to stay together and explore their relationship more after the show ended rather than jump into an engagement. Their success and happiness is very present on both of their social media feeds.
The 27-year-old captioned a series of photos of Adam's romantic proposal in Dallas, "I'm keeping you forever and for always We will be together all of our days Wanna wake up every morning to your sweet face...Always."
Adam proposed on May 31 on a rooftop overlooking downtown Dallas and they shared the happy news on Sunday.
Raven appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor while Adam vied for Rachel Lindsay's heart on her season. The Arkansas native was the runner-up in her season behind Vanessa Grimaldi. Adam, however, got eliminated in Rachel's season right before hometown dates.
Raven and Adam's engagement is hardly the only big Bachelor Nation headline to happen this week, although it sure is an exciting one.
On May 29, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife Lauren Burnham welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Alessi Ren Luyendyk. Alessi was more commonly known as Baby Luyendyk throughout the pregnancy and often posted to her Instagram account that has nearly 300,000 followers.
"We never knew we could experience a love like this. We cried, we laughed and we are so happy she is healthy and doing so well," Arie and Lauren said in a statement to E! News. "It's amazing to see this tiny person that is half of each of us. She has Dad's hands and finger nails and lot of Mom's facial features."
Like any good member of Bachelor Nation, she's already made quite the good first impression.
What's more, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have moved in together in Nashville and are about to welcome home a baby of their own: a sweet and adorable Golden Retriever named Ramen Noodles.
Jason explained in a caption announcing the adoption that Ramen "was abandoned and found roaming the streets of South Korea with a broken pelvis from being kicked." But Ramen's sad beginning is about to turn positive as he comes home to Kaitlyn and Jason.
"We are so excited to give Ramen the life and love he deserves...all under the same roof!" he wrote on Instagram.
Additionally, Bachelor in Paradise success couple (after a few tries) Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti now have a YouTube series with Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert and Nick Viall. Ashley just had a bachelorette party that included a New Kids On The Block concert.
It's never a boring moment in Bachelor World!
We would also be remiss not to mention current Bachelorette Hannah Brown and all of the professions of love and other drama already stoking her season.
Front-runner Luke Parker told Hannah during a week two date that he was already falling in love with her.
"When he was saying that, I was like, 'Oh god. You're about to say it. Oh, please don't. Oh, you are. Oh, you did. You did, you said it.' It's still shock. We had a very instant connection and I think it was nice for me to hear that he had feelings for me," Hannah told E! News' Morgan Stewart and Carissa Culiner.
While Luke P. is out here all open with his feelings and whatnot, some of the other men in Bachelor Mansion aren't too pleased with that.
"Let me just tell you, man, karma is a bitch, and you're going to get one," Luke S. tells Luke P.
Nonetheless, in honor of Raven and Adam's happy engagement, take a look at the gallery below to see which of your Bachelor Nation couples are still together and which have parted ways.
Congratulations again, you two!